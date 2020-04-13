|
|
CARSON-COOLEY, Mrs. Margaret Lee - age 99, passed away, Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Delois McMillan; step-son, Keith Cooley; grandchildren, Felicia Conley, Arthur Smith, Jr. and Selina Smith (Jeffrey Chambers); a host of great-great-great grandchildren and siblings, Jerome (Judy) Bradford, Effie Robinson and Cassandra Bradford; and a host of nieces, nephews and other other numerous relatives and friends. Mrs. Carson-Cooley was preceded in death her husband, Dr. Roy V. Cooley; grandchildren, Valerie Smith, J’aqhay and Janeen Conley and parents, Marshall (Alberta) Bradford and Bashie (Glass) Bradford. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with funeral commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Alfred Johnson, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Friday. Mrs. Carson-Cooley will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from Noon–6 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 16, 2020