The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Carson-Cooley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lee Carson-Cooley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Lee Carson-Cooley Obituary
CARSON-COOLEY, Mrs. Margaret Lee - age 99, passed away, Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Delois McMillan; step-son, Keith Cooley; grandchildren, Felicia Conley, Arthur Smith, Jr. and Selina Smith (Jeffrey Chambers); a host of great-great-great grandchildren and siblings, Jerome (Judy) Bradford, Effie Robinson and Cassandra Bradford; and a host of nieces, nephews and other other numerous relatives and friends. Mrs. Carson-Cooley was preceded in death her husband, Dr. Roy V. Cooley; grandchildren, Valerie Smith, J’aqhay and Janeen Conley and parents, Marshall (Alberta) Bradford and Bashie (Glass) Bradford. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with funeral commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Pastor Alfred Johnson, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Friday. Mrs. Carson-Cooley will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from Noon–6 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -