|
|
Rakas, Margaret Louise, of Wheeling, WV, formally of Huntington Woods and Novi MI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 13, 2019 with family by her side. She was 93 years young. Loving mother of Edward, Michelle Pryce-Laskos (Fred) and Lorri Smith (Mike Stamps). Loving grandmother of Lynnette Pryce and Tricia Pryce. Loving great-grandmother of Robert Freeborn. Preceded in death by her father Jacob Yance, mother Margaret Yance, brother Jacob “Jakie” Yance and sister Elsie Bishop. Margaret had an incredible voice and loved to sing, one of her favorite songs to sing was “Danny Boy”. An avid reader, particularly of holistic and health related books contributed to her independent lifestyle until her passing. A memorial is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00AM at Orchard Lake Community Church, 5171 Commerce Road, Orchard Lake, MI 48324.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 22, 2019