Margaret Mae Reynolds 3/30/1994 – 6/1/2020, beloved daughter of Matthew and Lesa Reynolds and big sister to Kate, passed from this earth June 1, 2020. Maggie was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and graduated from Stoney Creek High School and Central Michigan University. She enjoyed travel to Italy and made a special connection with the partner homeowners’ children on her four Habitat for Humanity build trips to Latin America. A celebration of life for friends and family will held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to The Abiding Presence Lutheran Church (Rochester Hills) or Habitat for Humanity Oakland County (Pontiac).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store