SOUTHFIELD – Age 93, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 after a gradual decline followed by the COVID-19 virus. She was born Margaret Alice Milliken on January 6, 1927 in New Brunswick, NJ. She was the daughter of Harriet Fuller and Mahlon George Milliken. She grew up in Parlin, New Jersey and in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from Connecticut College for Women in 1948. She married Ralph W. Tyson of Essex Fells, NJ in 1951. They had four sons between 1953 and 1963. In 1955, the family was transferred to the Birmingham/Bloomfield area of suburban Detroit. Maggie was always concerned with issues of racial justice and poverty. Attendance at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, together with a march and sermon by Martin Luther King Jr.in 1963, led to a 50-year career of work in many causes such as open housing, the anti-Vietnam war effort and anti-poverty efforts in Oakland County. She campaigned for various Democratic candidates and held positions with several organizations related to these causes. Maggie also enjoyed swimming, golfing, gardening, traveling and skiing, including trips to the Traverse City area. Her beloved husband passed away in 1988. She is survived by her four sons: Mark (Mandy), James “Jay” (Eileen), John (former Susan), Paul (Keely). Grandchildren: Juliet (Samah), Margaret “Meg” (Bhabani), Jeffrey (Emily), Matthew, Alana, Eve and Vance. Great-grandchildren: Aria, Alexander and Zayna. Funeral Service will take place privately on Tuesday, May 5 at 1:30 PM. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home website at that time. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.