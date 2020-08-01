Margaret "Peggy" Villarreal, age 83, of Holly, died July 30, 2020. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church of Holly with Father David Blazek, Celebrant. Burial will be in Davisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday with social distancing restrictions at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Peggy was born in Detroit on March 11, 1937 to Emmitt and Ruth (Perry) Leib. She was retired from Holly Schools. She loved her family, especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed car shows and children in general. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Ramiro; 6 children, Roy Villarreal, Ramiro (Pam) Villarreal, Consuelo (Otis) Craig, Kathleen (Mark) Charboneau, Rosita (Matt) VanCamp, and Rita (Jeff) Coryell; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother Perry (Jackie) Leib. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law Teresa Villarreal. Memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks.



