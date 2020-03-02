|
|
Margarete Marie Gutgsell; age 84 of Lake Orion. February 28, 2020. Born March 1935 in Freiberg, W. Germany and immigrated to London Ontario, then to Massena, NY, then to Pontiac, MI. She was a nanny on the riviera, worked in a deli, then for 27 years she worked at General Motors. She went to night school, learned english, and got her citizenship. She married Otto Hermann Gutgsell in 1959, and he proceeded her in death in 2007. In 2012 their son, Bernd Otto Gutgsell, grandson and his wife proceeded her in death. Margarete is survived by two brothers and a sister in Germany, daughter-in-law, Debra Gutgsell, granddaughter Marie Margarete Gutgsell (fiancé Charlie Main), Marie’s brother and two sisters and numerous great-grandchildren. Margarete was a wonderful homemaker; her skills included embroidery, canning, cooking and making everyone feel welcome. As per her request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Guardian Angel Cemetery, 4701 N. Rochester Rd., Rochester, MI 48306. Suggested memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 3, 2020