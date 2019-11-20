|
Margarete M. Rigney, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home in Rochester Hills. Margarete Marie Finn was born January 22, 1926 in Oelze, Germany. Before coming to the United States in 1948, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother was a Kindergarten Teacher in Germany. In 1950, in Detroit, she met the love of her life, Hersel Rigney. They got married in 1951 and were happily married for 68 years. Margarete loved animals of all kinds and maintained a backyard sanctuary for them. Margarete was a skilled seamstress who also knitted and crocheted many beautiful cherished items for family and friends. She also had a passion for traveling, gardening, baking, puzzles, crosswords and enjoyed reading. She is survived by her husband Hersel Rigney, her three children Patricia Rigney (Samuel Gillespie), Brooke Olsen (Ronald Jr.), Kelly Rigney (Barbara) and six grandchildren, Andrew and Lindsey Olsen; Alexander, Lucas, Megan and Michael Rigney. Margarete will be deeply missed by friends, family and all who had the pleasure to know her. A private funeral service for immediate family will be held Saturday, November 23 at 12 p.m. at Van Hoosen Cemetery Chapel arranged by Pixley Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Margarete Marie Rigney to the National Wildlife Federation, www.nwf.org.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 22, 2019