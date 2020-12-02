1/
Margery Louise "Kai Kae" Arnold
Mrs. Margery "Kai Kae" Louise Arnold, 73 of Mio, Michigan died peacefully at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital on November 30, 2020. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on December 31, 1946 to the late, Charles and Bernice (Thornton) Arnold. She married her husband, Gary Arnold on June 20, 1974. He preceded her in death in 2014. Kai Kae resided at Wellspring Lutheran Services in Fairview for the last several years and while there she thoroughly enjoyed crafting, beading, and painting masterpieces to share with her family. She will be missed deeply by her family and friends. She is survived by her sister, Della Payne of Leonard; brother-in-law, Charles Phillips; one niece, and many nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bernice Arnold; husband, Gary; sisters, Shirley Lucille Scriebner and Charlotte Kay Phillips. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family has chosen to remember Kai Kae privately at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
