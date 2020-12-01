Margie M. McManigal, 81, of Hersey, Green Twp., Michigan, died, October 11, 2020, after a six year battle with Parkinson's disease. Margie worked for years as a legal secretary in Wayne and Oakland counties. She was a wonderful woman, who is sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Her ashes will be interred at a future date, with her husband of 31 years, Clyde, at the National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. She leaves behind, her loving husband, Clyde, two birth children, Margie Alley of Petoskey, and William Neubert, of Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition, several stepchildren, several grandchildren and eight siblings. She was pre-deceased by an infant daughter, Anna Marie. Catholic services are pending.



