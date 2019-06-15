The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
“Maggie” of Waterford; June 14, 2019; age 97; preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harvey “Arizona Weston”. Loving mother of Karen (Joe) Cusumano and Marilyn (Everett) Fredericks. Beloved grandmother of Tony and Chris Cusumano, Tandy (Scott) Sheperd, Doug (Amanda) Fredericks and Jeff Fredericks. Great-grandmother of Emilee Sheperd, her pride and joy. Longtime friend of 70 years to Velma. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Kids Closet at the First Congregational Church of Clarkston. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on June 16, 2019
