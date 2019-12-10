|
of Davisburg; Dec. 10, 2019; age 82; wife of Ronald; mother of Jeff (Arlene) Wells, Greg (LeAnn) Wells, Sandy (Benny) Johnson & Joel Wells; survived by many grandchildren & great grandchildren; preceded in death by son Mike Wells; sister of late John Tersigni, late Joe Tersigni, late Tom Tersigni, Mary Ann (late Jack) Roy, Pete (late Shirley) Tersigni, Teresa (late James) McEnrue, Nat (Connie) Tersigni, Frank (Jean) Tersigni & Carolyn (Richard) Meyers & Victor Tersigni. Micki served the Oakland County area more than 30 years as a realtor. Her priority was her family. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3-5pm & 7-9pm with a rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford (in state at 9:30am). Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 11, 2019