1/1
Marian Darlene Hicks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Darlene Hicks, age 89, of Tampa, FL passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was born January 4, 1931 to Fred and Avis Beach in Tulsa, OK. She married Voyd Blythe Hicks on November 19, 1950, they were married for 54 years. Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Voyd; sisters, Irene Guinn and Bessie Morton; and brothers, Max and Ray Beach. Marian is survived by her son, Richard Hicks (Kathryn); daughter, Margaret Gatliff (Robert); grandson, Joshua Paul; brother, Ted Beach (Stephanie); and several nieces and nephews. Marian was a school teacher in Waterford, MI for over 30 years, with the majority of her time at Silver Lake and Grayson Elementary Schools. She held dual membership at Bethany Baptist Church in Waterford, MI as well as at Bayhope Church in Lutz, FL. She was a past Worthy Matron of OES #228 in Pontiac, MI, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the Caring Quilters at Bayhope. She enjoyed Bible Study classes, making caramel corn for her friends, doing genealogical research, attending family reunions, gardening, shopping, and antiquing. Funeral services will take place at Bayhope Church on Thursday November 12, 2020 with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements by Blount Curry Carrollwood.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved