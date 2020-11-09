Marian Darlene Hicks, age 89, of Tampa, FL passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020. She was born January 4, 1931 to Fred and Avis Beach in Tulsa, OK. She married Voyd Blythe Hicks on November 19, 1950, they were married for 54 years. Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Voyd; sisters, Irene Guinn and Bessie Morton; and brothers, Max and Ray Beach. Marian is survived by her son, Richard Hicks (Kathryn); daughter, Margaret Gatliff (Robert); grandson, Joshua Paul; brother, Ted Beach (Stephanie); and several nieces and nephews. Marian was a school teacher in Waterford, MI for over 30 years, with the majority of her time at Silver Lake and Grayson Elementary Schools. She held dual membership at Bethany Baptist Church in Waterford, MI as well as at Bayhope Church in Lutz, FL. She was a past Worthy Matron of OES #228 in Pontiac, MI, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the Caring Quilters at Bayhope. She enjoyed Bible Study classes, making caramel corn for her friends, doing genealogical research, attending family reunions, gardening, shopping, and antiquing. Funeral services will take place at Bayhope Church on Thursday November 12, 2020 with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements by Blount Curry Carrollwood.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store