of Pontiac; March 13, 2019; age 96; Beloved wife of the late Russell R. Ciucci; Loving mother of Dee Connors Elbode (John) and Nina Kircher; Dear grandmother of Sean (Mary) Connors; Great-grandmother of twins Brady and Kennedy; Also cherished by many beloved nieces and nephews, and their families. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. Celebrant Father James Mayworm. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019