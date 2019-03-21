The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIAN CIUCCI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIAN L. CIUCCI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARIAN L. CIUCCI Obituary
of Pontiac; March 13, 2019; age 96; Beloved wife of the late Russell R. Ciucci; Loving mother of Dee Connors Elbode (John) and Nina Kircher; Dear grandmother of Sean (Mary) Connors; Great-grandmother of twins Brady and Kennedy; Also cherished by many beloved nieces and nephews, and their families. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. Celebrant Father James Mayworm. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now