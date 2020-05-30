VARION, MARIANNE, age 90, of Waterford, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan, daughter to the late Karl and Marianne Tufer. Beloved wife of the late James; sister of the late Armin (Patricia) Tufer. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Marianne worked as a math teacher for Waterford schools at Children’s Village for many years. She was a grand master of bridge and also enjoyed her dogs and especially her cat Jackie the III. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 4401 Nelsey Road, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Kindly Keep Marianne and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence visit, www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Oakland Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.