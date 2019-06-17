|
Curtis, Marie Annette, of Novi, passed away June 15, 2019, age 93. Cherished sister of Alice Mauch of Commerce Twp. and Rose Charron of Troy. Beloved mother of Karen Thompson of FL, the late Marie Curtis, Roger L. Curtis II of Novi, William "Rick" Curtis of Novi, Christine (Ron) Slater of Dundas, Canada and James Curtis of Novi. Proud grandma of 12. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great and great-great grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 8 p.m. with Rosary 7 p.m. at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 N. Pontiac Trail (3 blocks South of Maple) in Walled Lake. Funeral Mass Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, 38100 Five Mile Rd. in Livonia. Interment Oakland Hills Cemetery, Novi. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions appreciated to St. Jude's.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 18, 2019