The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Marie VIEIRA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie VIEIRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. VIEIRA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie C. VIEIRA Obituary
of Clarkston; passed away July 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband George. Loving mother of George Vieira and Ray (Angela) Vieira. Proud grandmother of George (Molly) Vieira and Rachel Vieira. Dear sister of Ray (late Sheri) Laine. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkson. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now