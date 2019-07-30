|
of Clarkston; passed away July 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband George. Loving mother of George Vieira and Ray (Angela) Vieira. Proud grandmother of George (Molly) Vieira and Rachel Vieira. Dear sister of Ray (late Sheri) Laine. Friends may visit Friday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkson. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on July 31, 2019