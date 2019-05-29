|
of Waterford; May 26, 2019; age 63; Loving wife of David Draper of Waterford; Also cherished by one sister and two brothers. Mrs. Draper was an attorney in Mexico and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the Church on Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 30, 2019