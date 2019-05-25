The Oakland Press Obituaries
Marie M. Henderson Obituary
Henderson, Marie M., age 62, of Holly, passed away Fri. May 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Fri. May 31, 2019 at The River Church of Holly with Pastor Caleb Combs officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM Thurs. at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly. Marie was born in Detroit on Nov. 18, 1956 to John and Marie (Lanzon) Foksinski. She was a proud Grandma and, she also had a great love for the community of Holly and her country. She had a giving and caring heart, always putting the needs of others first. She was an employee of Villager's Restaurant in Holly for over 17 years, a member of the River Church, and was a Cub Scout Leader for Pack 43 of Holly for 12 years. Surviving are her husband Doug; children, Shane (Julie), Seth (Kierra), Spencer (Amber), Sawyer (Wesley), and Michele (Joel); 9 grandchildren, Matthew, Ellie, Stone, Sage, Spencer Douglas, Keagan, Waylon, Sawyer Matthew, and Loralei Marie Michele; sister Rebecca (Daniel); and brother Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Marie Elise. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the family to be used to support Veterans.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 26, 2019
