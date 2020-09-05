of Orchard Lake; September 1, 2020; age 88; Born April 14, 1932 to Donald and Lucille (Bowers) White; Married for 56 years to Paul Colton, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2010; Beloved mother of Stephen Paul (Kristi) and Mitchell John (Bridgette) Colton; Mother in law of Elizabeth Colton; Beloved grandmother of Matthew Leighton Colton; Sister of Drewann Smith, and preceded in death by Barbara June Peters, Donald "Buzzie" Victor White. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Leighton Colton; Also cherished by many nieces and nephews; Mrs. Colton was a 1950 graduate of Pontiac High School. She was a church organist and piano teacher. She was also a member of Central Woodward Christian Church. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford.