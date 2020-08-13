1/1
Marilyn A. Fritz
Fritz, Marilyn A. (Bowes) – of Davison, MI formerly of Hale, MI and Waterford, MI went home to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020; age 86. Loving wife of Gerald for 65 years; devoted mother of Stephen (Heidi) Fritz, Karen (Terry) Wall, and Ronald (Rochelle) Fritz; cherished grandmother of Scott Fritz, Susan (Bobby) Robinson, Ryan Wall, Megan, Jacob and Zachary Fritz and the late Aaron Wall; proud great-grandmother of Carter Robinson; dear sister of Gary (Peggy) Bowes, Teddy (Karen) Bowes, the late Bill (Kathy) Bowes, and the late Nelda (late Jimmy) Boisseau; also loved by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn let her light shine as a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, dear aunt and friend. Her faith in Christ was strong and inspired her to serve in many capacities. Her love for Christ was reflected in the way she loved and cared for people. She was a longtime and faithful member of Hale United Methodist Church and Oakland Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She currently attended North Oaks Church. A private memorial service is being planned for a later date. Marilyn will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be considered to North Oaks Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in Marilyn’s name. Please share your thoughts with the family at

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
