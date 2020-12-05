GIANNINI, MARILYN A. of Waterford, passed away December 3, 2020 at 77 years of age. Loving wife of the late Michael; dearest mother of Glenn (Amy) Giannini and Heather (Brad) Bender; grandmother of Isabella, Gino, Olivia, and Vinny; sister of Jennifer (Carl) Martin. Marilyn and Mike owned and operated Glenn’s Party and Big Daddy’s Party Stores in Pontiac for many years. After selling the stores and retiring, Marilyn worked for Jacobsen’s and Parisian stores as a sales associate in women’s shoe department. Her lovely home on the lake was always warm and welcoming filled with family and friends on any given day. She was always ready for a boat ride and spending time with her grandchildren. Her warm smile and welcoming home will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Due to Covid-19 masks are required and only 25 people in the building at a time. Private funeral service and burial at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. To post a tribute visit,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store