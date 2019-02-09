The Oakland Press Obituaries
Duguid, Marilyn, February 6, 1934 - January 29, 2019, 84, of Oxford. Marilyn was born to Harland and Mildred Kaser. Beloved mother of Cynthia Duguid, Linda (James) Fitzpatrick and the late Paul Duguid. Grandmother to five and Great Grandmother to nine. Visitation will be at Modetz Funeral Home in Orion Township on February 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by the Memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials to Oakland Choral Society, Oxford Rotary and Oxford Library. Arrangements by Huntoon Funeral Home - Pontiac. Condolences online at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 10, 2019
