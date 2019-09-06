|
|
Marilyn E. Jacobsen passed peacefully at her home in Lake Orion on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born September 7, 1933 in Pontiac, Michigan to George and Esther Shearer. Survived by Bruce, her loving husband of 63 years. Caring mother of the Honorable Bradford (Teri) Jacobsen of Oxford and Stephen (Tracy) Jacobsen of San Diego, CA. Wonderful and fun-loving grandmother of Lauren (Jeff) Smith of Oxford, Emily (Stephen) Williams of Cary, NC., Bradford Jr. (Jamie Trevino) of Gaylord and Miles Jacobsen of San Diego. Great-Grandmother of Ella Anne and Katelyn Marie Williams of Cary, NC. and Elizabeth Ruth and Baby Smith due on September 7 of Oxford. She was an avid seamstress, a terrific cook and a collector of recipes. Although starting to suffer from dementia, family and friends were able to chat with Marilyn over the past few months about the wonderful family meals Marilyn had prepared, fun at the lake and visits to her beloved cottage on Grand Traverse Bay in Northport. Many thanks to Barb, Donella and the other caregivers who have offered comfort to Marilyn and the family. A cremation has taken place with a memorial gathering to follow at a future date. Please feel free to share your thoughts with Bruce and the family at memoriesofmarilyn.weebly.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 8, 2019