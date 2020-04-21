|
Phipps, Marilyn Joyce, (nee Westfall) of Waterford, passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 89. Marilyn is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Leonard. She is survived by their children, Kathleen Joyce Phipps, Victoria (Charles) Johnston, Laura (Troy) Purcell, and Leonard (Denise) Phipps II; their grandchildren, Allan Purcell, and Emily and Joshua Phipps; her siblings Dolores Glasco and Shirley Osenga; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Forrest Ray and Mary Ellen Westfall; her brother, Forrest (aka Sonny) Westfall. She was the proud mom to over 55+ foster children including a long-term foster daughter, Robin Williams Cooper and grandma to her children. Due to the current health crisis, a private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Child Evangelism Foundation. Arrangements entrusted COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 23, 2020