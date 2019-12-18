The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for Marilyn Carn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn L. Carn

Marilyn L. Carn Obituary
CARN, MARILYN L. of Waterford, passed away December 17, 2019 at 81 years of age. Loving wife of the late Don; dear mother of Cindy (Randy) Reed, Greg Carn, and Ron Carn; grandmother of Katie (Todd), Kristopher (Lauren), Kevin (Katherine), Kellie, Lauren (Derek), Timothy (Jessica), Steven (Katie), Alyssa (Trammel), and Joey (Sarah); great grandmother of Nora, Evan, Graham, Emily, Lila, Rylee, Camryn, and Wyatt; sister of the late Richard Cremer. Marilyn retired from Bloomfield Hills Middle School in 2011 after 36 years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, often the behind the scenes cheerleader for Don and the kids. Marilyn enjoyed game shows, Hallmark movies, gambling, vacations with family, and season ticket holder for the MSU Spartans. Her loving support will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 517 W. Walton, Pontiac. Burial follows Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Family will receive friends Friday 4-8 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 19, 2019
