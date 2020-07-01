1/
Marilyn L. Pope
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn L. Pope, of Clarkston, MI, died June 27, 2020, at home peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Richard and Georgina Roth, loving wife of the late Alfred for 43 years. Mother of Jeffrey (Lynn) Pope of Merritt, Brenda Pope of Waterford, Craig (Vicki) Pope of Davisburg, Shelly (Chris) Metikosh of Highland and bonus daughter Anne Knapp of Greenwood, IN. Grandmother to Ian, Kyle, Sydney and Michael. Very best friend to the late Carol Joldersma and second mom to Carols kids; Cindy, Bob, Jeanine, and Karen. Marilyn was a nurse at Oakland County Children’s Village for many years. She will be missed by so many. A celebration of her life will be set at a later date. Please visit www.nationalcremation.com to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved