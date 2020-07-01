Marilyn L. Pope, of Clarkston, MI, died June 27, 2020, at home peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Richard and Georgina Roth, loving wife of the late Alfred for 43 years. Mother of Jeffrey (Lynn) Pope of Merritt, Brenda Pope of Waterford, Craig (Vicki) Pope of Davisburg, Shelly (Chris) Metikosh of Highland and bonus daughter Anne Knapp of Greenwood, IN. Grandmother to Ian, Kyle, Sydney and Michael. Very best friend to the late Carol Joldersma and second mom to Carols kids; Cindy, Bob, Jeanine, and Karen. Marilyn was a nurse at Oakland County Children’s Village for many years. She will be missed by so many. A celebration of her life will be set at a later date. Please visit www.nationalcremation.com
