of Waterford; March 13, 2019; age 83; Loving mother of Laurie Cascadden (Stephen Crowe), the late Frank Cascadden and the late Danny Cascadden; Daughter of the late Frank and Beatrice Halsema; Dear sister of Jan Kistler; Beloved grandmother of Melissa (Ken) Lloyd and Myles (Samantha) Cascadden; Also cherished by many great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2019