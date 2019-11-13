|
|
SMITH, MARILYN LENORA of Clarkston passed away November 9, 2019 at 92 years of age. Born December 26, 1926 in Morenci, Michigan, the daughter of the late Ross and Mary Stong. Loving wife of the late Donald for 70 years. Dear mother of Bruce (Dorothy) Smith and Dave (Rochelle) Smith; proud grandmother of Derek (Emily) Smith and Matthew (Jessica) Smith; great grandmother of Audrey Margaret Smith; sister of the late Stanley Stong. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. with an 11 a.m. Service at Christ Lutheran Church, 5987 Williams Lake Road, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery, in Holly, Michigan. Due to floral allergies, in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Church. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 14, 2019