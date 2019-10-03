The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
3295 East Highland Road
Highland, MI 48356
(248) 889-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Biedermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Biedermann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Biedermann Obituary
of Highland passed away October 2, 2019 at age 81. Dear friend of Shirley Poole for over 55 years along with Mary Moore and Mary Lou Linaweaver. Loving sister of Judy Neuwirth. She is also survivied by many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the time of service at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions suggested to the , the Michigan Humane Society or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
Download Now