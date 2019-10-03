|
of Highland passed away October 2, 2019 at age 81. Dear friend of Shirley Poole for over 55 years along with Mary Moore and Mary Lou Linaweaver. Loving sister of Judy Neuwirth. She is also survivied by many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the time of service at 3:00pm. Memorial contributions suggested to the , the Michigan Humane Society or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 6, 2019