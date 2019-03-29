Home

Marilyn S. (English) Morris

Morris, Marilyn S. (English) 68, passed quietly at home on March 8, 2019. Marilyn is survied by her husband, Roger; her brother, Robert (Sherrie) English; 2 nephews, Bobby and Jamie English. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. and Audrey C. (Baldwin) English. Marilyn was a graduate of Wayne State University. She was employed by Delta Airlines for 17 years and also Randy Hosler Pontiac for 17 years. At Marilyn's request, there will be no services at this time. Her remains are dedicated to research at Wayne State University. A Memorial Fund has been established in her name, Marilyn S. English at Angela Hospice, 14100 Newburg Rd., Livonia, MI 48154.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2019
