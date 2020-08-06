1/1
Marion E. Lozano
1924 - 2020
of Ortonville passed away August 4, 2020; age 96. Beloved wife of Alfred for 72 years. Loving mother of Cheryl (late Michael) Kush and Cynthia (Donald) Dees. Proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Dustin) Case, Heather Kush, Brenton Kush, Rebecca (Donell) Hall and Anthony (Shay) Dees and great grandmother of 5. Preceded in death by her brothers Walter and Donald Schweim. Marion had a lifelong Lutheran faith attending Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church and currently St. Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved planting flowers, was a great cook and a fashionista. Due to the National Health Pandemic private family services entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Trinity Lutheran Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
