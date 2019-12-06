|
|
BARNIER, MARJORIE ANNE, of Ortonville, passed away, Thursday December 5, 2019 at 88 years of age. Born August 9, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter to the late William and Dorothy Grafe. Beloved wife of the late George C. Barnier; loving mother of Margie (Mark) Wojcik, Thomas (Vanessa) Barnier, Robert (Jerriann) Barnier and Richard (Joanne) Barnier; dearest grandmother of Joshua, Adam, Benjamin, Chris and Joshua. Also survived by her brother John (Susan) Grafe, sister in laws Lucy Grafe, Maryanne Grafe, and Dorothy Barnier and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Bill and Ralph Grafe and brother in law Glenn Barnier. Marjorie worked for many years with J. L. Hudson Company. She enjoyed working there, so she was able to receive her employee discount and go on her many shopping sprees. She also loved going on trips with the Waterford Senior Center, activities with the C.A.I of Waterford, camping and traveling all over the country. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, (8909 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston). Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive visitors from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be considered to the Salvation Army. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 8, 2019