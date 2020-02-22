|
|
WILEY, MARJORIE D., of Waterford, passed February 16, 2020 at age 92. Wife of the late John J. Wiley; mother of Michael (Susan) Wiley, David (Pamela) Wiley and Bridget (Richard) Robbins. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Friday February 28, 2020 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). In state 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 5987 Williams Lake Rd. Waterford, with funeral at 11 a.m. Burial at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials to Christ Lutheran Church or Sons of Norway. To see full obituary or send a condolence go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2020