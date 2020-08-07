1/1
Mark David Blaylock
1951 - 2020
Mark David Blaylock, 68, of Waterford, passed away August 1st. He was born in Pontiac on September 26th, 1951. Mark graduated from Pontiac Central High School and Michigan State University. He was a talented bass guitar player and was a member of several Blues bands over the years. Mark loved sports and was an avid fisherman. Mark is survived by his wife Sue, daughters Rachel (Shannon) Fairless, and Audrey (Jared Zoner), grandchildren Stella and Shia Fairless, father Jack Blaylock, sister Nancy (Patrick) Breen, and brother Scott (Pam Neely). Mark was preceded in death by his mother Dolores Blaylock and son Mark Joseph. There will be a celebration of Mark's life at a later date. Contributions on Mark's behalf may be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL), a charity close to Mark's heart, as he loved his pets and all animals dearly.

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
