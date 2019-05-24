|
LOVELACE, Mark Edward, II "Markie" - age 6, passed away, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak. Family hour 1:00 PM Thursday, May 30, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 2:00 PM. Pastor James Keys, Sr., Officiating. Family and Friends will assemble at the funeral home 1:00 PM Thursday. “Markie” will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home and may be viewed from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 28, 2019