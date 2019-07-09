|
|
of Dexter; Loving husband, son, brother and uncle passed away July 7, 2019 at the age of 55; Mark was born October 1, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan to G. Walter and Doris Cortese. He served in U.S. Navy, owned the Tuffy in Waterford from 2010 to 2017, and most recently was the Chief Operations Officer at Jorgensen Steel Machining and Fabrication, Inc. in Tekonsha, Michigan. On June 20, 2009, he married Nanette Alberts. They were able to spend 10 years together boating, traveling and going to U2 concerts. Although Mark didn’t have children, he imparted his love of life by spending special moments with his nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Detroit Yacht Club since 2011 and created many special bonds during that time. Mark had a passion for boating and traveling. He and Nan especially loved southern Italy and more specifically Sicily. Spending time on his boat the Easy Feeling with Nan was his favorite pastime. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit. Mark is survived by his wife Nanette, his father, G. Walter and his mother Doris, his two brothers, and two sisters; also 16 nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Rendering of Military Honors will be at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 10, 2019