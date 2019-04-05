|
|
Phelps, Mark J., age 95, of Fostoria, MI, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 28, 1923 to Everett and Vena (Cleveland) Phelps in Niton Canada. Mark served in the U S Navy during WWII. Mark married Lois Turner April 19, 1946 in Vanndalle, AR. He retired from Buick City as a tool maker. Mark loved spending time with his family telling stories, going to the Casino, dog track, playing poker with the Wenta's, fishing, hunting, camping and traveling with his wife. He is survived by his children, Sandy (Bob) Barker of Deford, MI, Jane (Jackie) Stephens of West Memphis, AR, Mark J (Constance) Phelps of Louisville, KY, Barbara (Dan) Tanks of Fostoria, MI and John (Lorie) Phelps of Newaygo, MI; brother Maxwell Phelps of Florida; eight grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren and special friend Margaret Wenta of Fostoria, MI. Mark was preceded in death by his wife Lois in 2010; his parents; daughter, Carolyn Chamberlain; son-in-law, Gary Chamberlain; three grandsons, Nick Tanks, Jason Chamberlain and Robert Barker III; five sisters and four brothers. The Family will receive visitors Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln St, Mayville, MI and on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. till time of the service at the Mayville United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Mayville United Methodist Church, 6028 Lincoln St., Mayville, MI 48744 with Pastor Kay Leitelt officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 181 and the Mayville -Vassar VFW Post # 10884. Burial will take place in Stiles Cemetery in Lapeer, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fostoria United Methodist Church, 9115 Fostoria Rd., Fostoria, MI 48435. Arrangements by Avram Funeral Home, 6028 Lincoln Street, PO Box 130, Mayville, MI 48744. Phone: 989-843-5441. Friends may share an online condolence at
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 6, 2019