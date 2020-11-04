1/1
Mark Metz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Steven Metz, 65, a longtime resident of Royal Oak, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital after a long battle with several illnesses. Mark was a sweet and gentle guy who was a dedicated employee of Rite Aid in Royal Oak for 20 years. Mark had many friends and admirers and always greeted people with a smile and a kind word. Mark was a huge fan of R&B and Motown music. His favorites included Diana Ross and The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston. He also enjoyed doing imitations of his favorite actresses such as Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, and Tallulah Bankhead. His humorous and loving nature was infectious and could not be beat. His family and friends will miss him greatly. Mark is survived by his brother Teddy Dean (Lisa) Metz of New Boston, New Hampshire and his baby sister Lynda Marie (Serge) Vladimiroff, of Portland, Maine. Niece Tashina (Jim Roy) Metz of Manchester, New Hampshire, nephew Teddy Michael (Jamie) Metz of New Boston, New Hampshire, as well as great nieces Kieran and Ava, and great nephew Noah. His loving Mother, Lynn Metz of Royal Oak, and dear brothers, Gerald and Bobby, preceded him in death. Private party will be decided at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved