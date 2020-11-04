Mark Steven Metz, 65, a longtime resident of Royal Oak, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital after a long battle with several illnesses. Mark was a sweet and gentle guy who was a dedicated employee of Rite Aid in Royal Oak for 20 years. Mark had many friends and admirers and always greeted people with a smile and a kind word. Mark was a huge fan of R&B and Motown music. His favorites included Diana Ross and The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, and Whitney Houston. He also enjoyed doing imitations of his favorite actresses such as Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, and Tallulah Bankhead. His humorous and loving nature was infectious and could not be beat. His family and friends will miss him greatly. Mark is survived by his brother Teddy Dean (Lisa) Metz of New Boston, New Hampshire and his baby sister Lynda Marie (Serge) Vladimiroff, of Portland, Maine. Niece Tashina (Jim Roy) Metz of Manchester, New Hampshire, nephew Teddy Michael (Jamie) Metz of New Boston, New Hampshire, as well as great nieces Kieran and Ava, and great nephew Noah. His loving Mother, Lynn Metz of Royal Oak, and dear brothers, Gerald and Bobby, preceded him in death. Private party will be decided at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association
.