Dr. Mark R. Kamp

Dr. Mark R. Kamp Obituary
DR. KAMP, Marc R.; of Clarkston; passed away February 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with Dementia/ Pick’s Disease. Husband of Jeanne; Father of Kramer, Kendall and Kaiden; Brother of Gregg (Pam) Kamp. Marc enjoyed running and biking outdoors whenever he could get the chance. He was an avid UofM fan and was proud of his wolverine alumni status. He was a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis Dental School and loved his profession. Marc’s family will hold a private celebration of life in the near future. Memorial donations are encouraged to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 16, 2020
