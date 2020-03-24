The Oakland Press Obituaries
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
8:00 PM
Mark Schuette Obituary
Mark Schuette passed away March 21, 2020, age 32. Beloved husband of Kaitlan and loving father of Colton. He is survived by parents Michael and Claudia and siblings Meredith (Jim) & Chris (Melissa). He is also survived by countless other family and friends. Private ceremony to be held. Contributions in support of the family may be sent to Kaitlan and Colton Schuette, c/o Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067. Livestream of service available at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com on March 26 at 8:00 pm.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2020
