of Waterford; passed away June 7, 2020; age 68; Born and raised in Anaheim, California to John and Harriet-Ann Kaiser (Fehner); He went to college in Washington State and came back to Southern California to work in the family store, where he met Kathleen Gallagher. He moved to Waterford to be closer to Kathleen's family near Detroit in 1992. He loved to race his 914 Porsche at Riverside and had a great appreciation for rock & roll and feminism. Mark and Kathleen married and had two children, Angela and Joey. He was a very involved parent and learned a new passion, coaching. He did that happily for over 20 years where he touched many lives along the way. After Kathleen passed, Mark was far from lonely. He spent his time watching football with his brother-in-law, buddy, and caregiver Michael Gallagher (Kathleen's brother), and his sister-in-law Peggy Cooper (Kathleen's sister). He passed comfortably at home surrounded by family with "River" by Joni Mitchell playing in the background. He was a retired Mortgage Broker and enjoyed coaching softball and baseball. Loving husband of the late Kathleen Gallagher Kaiser; Beloved father of Angela Kaiser and her partner Maynard Azose and Joey Kaiser and his fiance Emily Dobras; Dear brother of Bill Kaiser (Fran) and Debbie Kaiser; Brother in law of Michael Gallagher (also his wonderful caregiver), Peggy Cooper (Daryl) and Colleen Schaar (Larry); Also cherished by his grandbabies Stanley, the dog, and Franklin, the cat; A memorial softball game will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3 until 6 p.m. at Shell Park (pending field opening). Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions are desired to Cancer Research Institute, Black Lives Matter, or Planned Parenthood. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



