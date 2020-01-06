The Oakland Press Obituaries
Marlene Kay Thompson

Marlene Kay Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Marlene Kay, age 76, of Rochester Hills, MI, passed away on Jan 4th, 2020. She was survived by her husband: David Thompson, daughter: Karmin Kowalczyk, and granddaughters: Emily and Elizabeth Kowalczyk. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10th, from 4-8pm and Saturday, Jan 11th, from 10-11am followed by a funeral service at 11am at Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI. Donations can be made to the Migraine Research Foundation.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 7, 2020
