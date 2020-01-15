|
|
FISHER, MARLENE MAE, of Waterford, passed away January 15, 2020 at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Allen Dean Fisher Sr.; loving mother of Allen Fisher Jr., Stephen (Cindy) Fisher, Diane (Fred) Beedle and the late Candace “Candy” (Steve) Cross. Visitation Monday January 20, 2020, from 12 noon until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME - WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd). Burial at White Lake Cemetery, White Lake. To view full obituary or post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 17, 2020