Marlow Mackie
Marlow Mackie, of Clawson, MI and formerly of Harsens Island, passed away October 26, 2020 at age 80. Born to his parents William and Julia Mackie on November 14, 1939 in Detroit. Marlow was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. When he lived on Harsens Island, he spent much of his time raising money for St. Clair County ASPCA and Readers Cove Library. He retired from General Motors after many years of working there. Survived by his son, Michael Mackie; sister, Lydia (Bill) Cunningham; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, William, George, Elizabeth, and James.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
