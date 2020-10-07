Moore, Marsha Lynn, age 75 of Rochester Hills, passed away August 22, 2020. Loving mother of Michael T. Moore (Erica). Cherished grandmother of Dylan & Maverick Moore. Sister of Thomas Pardo (Nancy). preceded in death by her friend/partner Michael Stemmer & favorite dog Mariah. Marsha was an educator and counselor at Avondale Schools and was a dedicated listener and friend. She loved to travel the world, was an avid reader, adored her family, and enjoyed volunteering at multiple charities and events. Marsha was a true free spirit and will be missed. Memorials in Marsha’s name may be made to the Leader Dog for the Blind, Rochester Hills. You can read her full obituary at



