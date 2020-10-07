1/1
Marsha Lynn Moore
Moore, Marsha Lynn, age 75 of Rochester Hills, passed away August 22, 2020. Loving mother of Michael T. Moore (Erica). Cherished grandmother of Dylan & Maverick Moore. Sister of Thomas Pardo (Nancy). preceded in death by her friend/partner Michael Stemmer & favorite dog Mariah. Marsha was an educator and counselor at Avondale Schools and was a dedicated listener and friend. She loved to travel the world, was an avid reader, adored her family, and enjoyed volunteering at multiple charities and events. Marsha was a true free spirit and will be missed. Memorials in Marsha’s name may be made to the Leader Dog for the Blind, Rochester Hills. You can read her full obituary at

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
