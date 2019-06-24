|
|
Rose, Marshall Lavern; of Waterford Twp.; June 22, 2019; Age 85; born May 26, 1934 in Pontiac, Michigan. Son of the late Leon Rose and Zelna Rose; husband of Margaret Mary Rose; father of Teri Lynn Easterling, Mitchell Rose and Mark L. Rose; grandfather of Daniel Rose and Kelly Leddy; great-grandfather of Ashley, Noah, Jonah and Leo Leddy and Kieran Rose; brother of the late Leon Rose, Jr., Gloria Church, Beth Wiggins and Larry Rose and survived by brother Carl Rose. Marshall loved various sports and played baseball when he was a young man. He loved bowling through many years of his life and was a good left handed bowler. Marshall was a serious baseball fan and enjoyed watching all of the Detroit Tigers baseball games that he could. He liked fishing, playing cards (poker and gin) and writing poetry. He enjoyed barbecuing and was know as the BBQ Master. Marshall was a member of the Elks B.P.O E # 810, Eagles Club and Moose Club. A Memorial Celebration of Marshall’s Life will be held, Thursday, June 27, 2019, 1 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on June 25, 2019