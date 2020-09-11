MULLEN, Marshelene "Marsh" – age 73, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Oakland. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Saturday September 19, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Ms. Mullen will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Friday.



