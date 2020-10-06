Martha M. Shea, who resided in Royal Oak, MI for most of her adult life, died peacefully in hospice care in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on September 30, 2020, after bravely battling Posterior Cortical Atrophy for nearly a decade. Martha was born in Detroit, MI on July 25, 1948 to Martin F. Shea and Marjorie (Crawford) Shea. Martha is preceded in death by her five older half siblings, Maureen Shea, Peggy Shea, Nancy Gallini, Julie Shea, and William Shea. She is survived by her younger brothers, John Shea and Brian Shea, her daughter and joy of her life, Kathryn Thomas, son-in-law Jacob Thomas, granddaughters Violet Thomas and Jocelyn Thomas, as well as nieces and nephews and many cousins. A defining moment in Martha’s early years, at the age of 16, was the death of her mother to breast cancer. In 1966, Martha graduated from Immaculata High School in Detroit and studied Business at Wayne State University. She worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance as an Account Manager until she retired about a decade ago. She was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church of Royal Oak and Columban Catholic Church of Birmingham. Everyone who knew Martha experienced her gentle, nurturing spirit, and unbreakable loyalty to family and friends. She never judged a soul. A published short story writer, a gifted storyteller and an attentive listener, Martha found solace in prayer, music and friendships. She found positivity and hope on a daily basis despite fighting her disease in a chaotic world. She grounded her extended family and was the source of details and memories of the Shea family history. Now her own life and legacy will be a surviving story of the incredible genealogy of those loved ones who preceded her. Martha will be missed greatly by her many family members and friends whose lives she enriched. The family will receive friends and relatives at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI to bury Martha next to her beloved mother, Marjorie (Crawford) Shea at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. A lunch to celebrate her life and love of wine will follow.



