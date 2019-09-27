|
MARTIN L. KOTCH Beloved husband of the late Paula Weinberg. Dear father of Ivan Kotch, Noah (Shari) Kotch, David Weinberg and Laura Leblanc. Loving grandfather of Corinne Kotch, Carson Kotch, Emma Kotch, Alexander Kotch, Marielle Leblanc and Charlotte Leblanc. Devoted brother of Leanore (the late Al) Calem and Bobbie (Headley) Burrell. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 12:00PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. A PRIVATE INTERMENT WILL BE HELD AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 28, 2019